The face of a Franklin County man wanted on federal and state child sex trafficking charges appeared on television screens across America last weekend.
Donald Eugene Fields II, 58, of Union, was featured on the “Wanted” segment of “On Patrol: Live,” a television series that debuted last year and follows the activities of law enforcement officers. It is aired on the Reelz Channel, an independent network which claims to have viewership in more than 40 million homes across the U.S. The channel is carried on DirectTV, Dish Network, Verizon, AT&T U-Verse, Xfinity, Spectrum, and many other cable systems and major streaming services nationwide. The television show is hosted by Dan Abrams, the chief legal analyst for ABC News and a former host of “Nightline” and “Live PD”; retired Tulsa Police Department Sgt. Sean Larkin, and Deputy Sheriff Curtis Wilson.
Appearing alongside Larkin in the television program was FBI Special Agent in Charge of the St. Louis Bureau, Jay Greenberg.
“He is considered armed and dangerous,” Greenberg said of Fields, who has not been seen since before March 2022 when he failed to appear for a scheduled court appearance in Union.
In Franklin County, Fields faces charges of two counts of first-degree statutory sodomy, two counts of first-degree child molestation, two counts of second-degree statutory sodomy, two counts of first-degree statutory rape, two counts of second-degree statutory rape, one count of sexual misconduct involving a child, one count of second-degree child molestation, one count of second-degree sodomy, one count of attempted enticement of a child, and one count of witness tampering.
The Franklin County charges date back to 2011, when Fields allegedly began raping a 12-year-old child and continued raping the child until they turned 17.
The child, who is now an adult, is not identified in court records. In an interview with investigators, the now-adult victim recalled the repeated assaults “that continued to occur several nights a week” during their teenage years.
The victim told investigators that when they turned 17 they confronted Fields and he physically assaulted them, preventing them from telling others.
In January 2019, Fields reportedly threatened the victim by saying he would kill them if they told anyone about what happened. Due to the past abuse, the victim told investigators that they believed their life was in peril.
During a press conference last month, authorities said four victims have come forward, though officials said it is possible that there are more victims who have not come forward.
In federal court, Fields was indicted on one count of child sex trafficking. Federal officials have said that Fields was provided cash, cars, motorcycles, vacations and Christmas presents in exchange for access to the victim at the center of that case.
Greenberg said once Fields is located and convicted for his alleged crimes, he would likely face a federal prison sentence of at least 10 years, if not life, behind bars. Any convictions made in state court would be added to his federal sentencing, Greenberg said.
According to Greenberg, Fields may still be in Franklin or Phelps counties. However, authorities say that he has family in Kentucky and has been known to travel to Florida.
“He really could be anywhere, in any of those areas, the areas in between those places or at a casino somewhere,” said Greenberg, who urged viewers of the program to call 1-800-225-5324 if they had any information about Fields’ location.
“No tip is too small,” Greenberg said.
Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said the exposure that the television show gave the case may help authorities in locating Fields.
“We are hoping it generates something, absolutely,” Pelton said. “There have been a few leads come in, but nothing that has resulted in his apprehension. So he is still at large and we can certainly use the public’s help.”
Fields is described by authorities as being 6-feet, 2-inches tall, weighing about 230 pounds. He has brown and gray-colored hair and hazel eyes. He has identifiable scars on his chest, groin, left calf, on both legs and both knees.