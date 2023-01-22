Wallis Truck
Old Pappy, a 1953 White Motor Company truck, sits repainted and rebranded for the Wallis Companies. The truck underwent restoration for the Motor Trend channel’s “Texas Metal.” 

 Submitted Photo

A Cuba-based petroleum and transportation business with locations in Franklin County will be featured on a television series beginning next week. 

Wallis Companies will be featured in three episodes of “Texas Metal,” a show on the Motor Trend network, with the first set to air at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25.