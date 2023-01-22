A Cuba-based petroleum and transportation business with locations in Franklin County will be featured on a television series beginning next week.
Wallis Companies will be featured in three episodes of “Texas Metal,” a show on the Motor Trend network, with the first set to air at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25.
The series will focus on the restoration and modernization of a 1951 Fruehauf 4,000-gallon fuel trailer and 1953 White Motor Company tanker truck called Old Pappy, according to Vice President of Strategic Planning Tracey Hughes.
The historic truck ran when Wallis bought it in 2021 as a part of its acquisition of Jefferson City Oil, but it was transported to Houston-based Ekstensive Metal Works for wiring, engine and air conditioning work, among more extensive upgrades.
“Texas Metal” is in its sixth season covering the automobile restoration company, following its custom builds.
Texas Metal will show the restoration work done to Old Pappy, and reveal it at the end of the series to Wallis Companies owner Lynn Wallis. Wallis plans to use the truck, repainted the bright true-blue of Wallis’ livery, in community events and local parades.
Wallis operates several gas stations in Franklin County, in addition to locations around the state. The Mobil in St. Clair, the Dirt Cheap Phillips 66 and Mobil On the Run stations in Gray Summit and the Mobil in Pacific are all Wallis owned.