Incumbent Congresswoman Ann Wagner has won another term after defeating Democrat Trish Gunby and Liberatarian Bill Slantz in Tuesday’s election. 

“I’m incredibly humbled by the outpouring of support you have shown me from Affton to Augusta, and Sullivan to Sunset Hills.” said Congresswoman Ann Wagner in a press release. “As your Congresswoman, I will continue to work for a better future for all Missourians. That begins with pushing back on the Democrats’ radical agenda that has recklessly spent trillions of your taxpayer dollars. Missourians are tired of paying more at the gas pump, grocery store and for their energy bills. You deserve to keep more of your hard-earned money, and I am committed to reining in this out-of-control spending and making sure government works for you.” 