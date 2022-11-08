Incumbent Congresswoman Ann Wagner has won another term after defeating Democrat Trish Gunby and Liberatarian Bill Slantz in Tuesday’s election.
“I’m incredibly humbled by the outpouring of support you have shown me from Affton to Augusta, and Sullivan to Sunset Hills.” said Congresswoman Ann Wagner in a press release. “As your Congresswoman, I will continue to work for a better future for all Missourians. That begins with pushing back on the Democrats’ radical agenda that has recklessly spent trillions of your taxpayer dollars. Missourians are tired of paying more at the gas pump, grocery store and for their energy bills. You deserve to keep more of your hard-earned money, and I am committed to reining in this out-of-control spending and making sure government works for you.”
Wagner, who first took office back in Jan. 3, 2013, will become the first woman to represent Franklin County in Congress after the county moved from the Third Congressional District to the Second Congressional District as part of the decennial redistricting process that occurs after the U.S. Census.
“I again cannot thank the wonderful people of St. Louis County, St. Charles, Franklin, and Warren Counties for entrusting me with the honor of serving you in Congress,” Wagner said. “This district is home to me, and there is no better feeling than representing our conservative, Midwest values in Congress.”
Wagner’s spokesperson said the Congresswoman was not available for any one-on-one interviews on election night. This story will be updated to include additional comments from Wagner after the interview.
In Franklin County, Wagner received 26,065 votes, or 70.8 percent of all votes cast in Franklin County. This is compared to an overall 54.9 percent of all votes cast throughout the district. Meanwhile, Gunby received 9,651 votes, or 26 percent, of the votes cast in Franklin County. Slantz received 1,041 votes, which accounted for 2.83 percent of the votes cast.
After the election, Gunby said she felt like her campaign had done “literally everything we could absolutely do.”
“I mean, I had six townhalls, we door knocked and phone banked 84,000 households, and we had great conversations. I had support across the district in various areas,” Gunby said. “But, I think in some cases people hear your party identification and make assumptions and don’t really study the candidate and vote accordingly so we will see where that lands Missouri, we’re at the bottom of many lists so we’ll see if we’ve hit bottom I don’t know if we have yet.”
When asked why she thought the majority of voters backed Wagner over her, she believed it was due to messaging around the economy and inflation.
“I think a lot of what we were talking about was more longterm,” she said. “When half the population loses their rights in terms of reproductive rights, that’s concerning, and workers rights, reducing gun violence; I mean all those things are long-term issues and clearly people were more interested in short-term issues.”
Gunby said while she knew her race would be an uphill battle to unseat an incumbent, she said Republicans in Jefferson City were able to gerrymander a more Republican-leaning Second Congressional District compared to the district that was more competitive when it included portions of suburban St. Louis County.
“The gerrymander map did what it was supposed to do,” Gunby said. “I think we knew it was more challenging but that did not deter us we still visited folks all across the district I don’t know the incumbent can say that and we had good conversations glad we got to meet those folks but obviously the people turned out to vote supported her and so the work continues.”
Though no decisions have been made if she will run again, Gunby is proud of everything she has accomplished.
“I never thought I would do this, but it has certainly been a worth while experience,” Gunby said. “I met wonderful people, learned tons about issues I didn’t know enough about and it has changed my world beyond so many things. And I’m so happy I’ve had the opportunity to run in this capacity.”