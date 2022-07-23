Ann Wagner

Ann Wagner, R-Mo., takes her seat for the House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. This week, Wagner confirmed that if she is reelected this November that she will keep a congressional field office in Washington. The city has hosted a congressional office since 2001 when Kenny Hulshof represented the region in Congress. 

 Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call via AP Images

Washington has had congressional office since 2001

U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner, R-Ballwin, said Washington can expect to continue to be the home of a Congressional office if she is reelected.