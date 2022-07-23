Washington has had congressional office since 2001
U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner, R-Ballwin, said Washington can expect to continue to be the home of a Congressional office if she is reelected.
Under the newly drawn Congressional map that goes into effect in 2022, all of Franklin County will be in Missouri District 2, which Wagner currently represents. The area’s current Congressman, Third District Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer, R-St. Elizabeth, has had an office at 516 Jefferson Street in Washington. According to Missourian archives, the office was previously used by Luetkemeyer’s predecessor, Rep. Kenny Hulshof, R-Columbia, dating back to 2001.
Wagner will continue the tradition of a Congressional office in Washington, she said.
“You bet we are,” she told The Missourian. “It’s a good, central location to be able to really serve the entire region.”
Wagner said she has visited Luetkemeyer’s current Jefferson Street office. “We’ll take a look at that one, once we get through our primary and the general election,” she said. “Franklin County, and, especially, Washington, Missouri, are near and dear to my heart.”
Along with all of Franklin County, District 2 will now include about two thirds of Warren County residents, as well as the area of St. Charles County that includes Augusta.
“I’m very familiar with the area, my husband and I have a little place up Highway 47, actually in Warren County, just, kind of outside of Marthasville, that we’ve had for decades,” she said. “So I’m always passing through Washington and a lot of Franklin County. I’m excited.”
Wagner said she plans to have open office hours in Washington, where constituents can ask her questions. “I think that constituent services is one of the most important things any member of Congress can do,” she said.
Services provided would include visas, passports, social security work and veterans services. “There’s so many things that help people get the benefits they need from government, cut through the red tape,” she said. “I’m looking forward to my new constituents out in Franklin and Warren counties.”
Wagner’s Republican opponents in the Aug. 2 primary also say they would have an office in Washington.
“Absolutely,” said Paul Berry III, a media consulting business owner from Maryland Heights. “I am going to put a Congressional office in Washington, because I think the people need access to their Congressional representative.”
Tony Salvatore, a retired pilot with TWA and American Airlines from Wildwood, would “definitely” have an office in Washington, he said.
“Franklin County is going to decide who wins this election. Unlike Ann Wagner who thinks Franklin County is all farmers, Franklin County has a lot of industry, a lot of small shops, a lot of mid-sized shops,” he said. “They employ a lot of people.”
A spokesperson for Democratic challenger Trish Gunby, a state representative from Ballwin, wrote in an email to The Missourian, “Right now, we’re mostly focused on getting Trish an office in the Capitol. But, yes, we’d likely host offices in each corner of the district, especially considering how spread out it’s become.”
Gunby’s Democratic opponent Ray Reed could not be reached for comment.
Respect for Marriage Act
Wagner also addressed her “yes” vote Tuesday on the Respect for Marriage Act, which would codify same-sex marriage protections. She was one of 47 Republicans to vote to approve the bill, which still needs approval in the Senate.
“As a conservative, I believe that the Constitution is the law of the land, and enshrined in our constitution is the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment,” she said. “The law clearly states that every citizen of the United States has the same rights as any other citizen.”
The U.S. Supreme Court has voted multiple times, including the 2015 Obergefell decision that legalized same-sex marriage nationwide, to protect people from laws that single them out based on race or gender, Wagner said.
“I voted to affirm those protections,” she said. “It’s settled law, and I certainly wasn’t going to be on the side of banning interracial marriage, which is what those who voted ‘no’ did.”
The bill does nothing to compel religious organizations to abandon what they believe, Wagner said.
“It doesn’t change a biblical definition of marriage, it just simply enshrines that the Constitution is properly followed, and that every citizen has equal rights under the law,” she said.