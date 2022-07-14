One thing both Republican and Democratic candidates seeking the Missouri Second District seat now held by U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner agree on is that Wagner is not listening to them. Their reasons why vary greatly.
During redistricting, Franklin County, as well as much of Warren County, were moved into the largely suburban district that Wagner, a Ballwin Republican, has represented for the last decade. Franklin County will no longer be in the Third District, represented by Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer, when the next Congress convenes in January 2023.
Wagner is being challenged by three competitors in the Republican Primary — Tony Salvatore, of Wildwood; Paul Berry III, of Maryland Heights; and Wesley Smith, of Affton. The winner of that contest will face the winner of the Democratic Primary between state Rep. Trish Gunby, of Ballwin, and Ray Reed, of St. Louis.
Libertarian Bill Slantz, of St. Charles, also will be on the November ballot.
As of March 31, the last filing date available, Wagner leads all candidates in cash on hand, with $1.79 million, according to the Federal Election Commission. The candidate in second place, Ben Samuels, with $511,836, withdrew from the race in May, after he said the new district map was unfavorable to Democrats, according to St. Louis Public Radio.
Gunby reports $43,168 in cash on hand, Salvatore reports $568 and Berry reports $192. Smith and Reed had not filed finance reports.
The Missourian was not able to speak to Wagner by its deadline.
Republican candidates
Salvatore, a retired pilot for TWA and American Airlines, as well as in the Air Force and Missouri Air National Guard, is running primarily because of dissatisfaction with Wagner. Among his criticisms is a lack of in-person town halls in Wagner’s time in office as she instead opted for telephone town hall meetings.
“She has been a ‘never-Trumper’ from the get-go,” Salvatore said. “She just went to Davos (Switzerland), which is the World Economic (Forum). What they hell are you doing at the World Economic conference? How about the American economic process? (George) Soros was there, Bill Gates, basically, talking about green energy.”
Salvatore also criticized Wagner for reportedly referring to “wacko birds” in a more conservative redrawn Second District while discussing potential redistricting at a D.C. event last year.
“That’s who you’re representing,” he said. “She’s an elitist. She does not represent us.”
Berry owns several businesses focused on media consulting and ran twice unsuccessfully for St. Louis County executive. He said he is a great nephew of rock ‘n’ roll legend Chuck Berry.
“I think I understand not just the voters in St. Louis County, where all the candidates are from this cycle, but I also believe I have a special relationship with Warren County and Franklin County.”
His bail bonds business used to operate in Franklin and Warren counties.
Smith was in the Army for eight years before medically retiring after breaking bones in his neck and back in a parachute collision, he said. He spent three months in an Army medical center and nine more months in a rehab facility. After leaving the military in 2020, Smith said he wanted to study to be a pro-bono attorney but paused that to run for Congress.
Smith’s campaign drew attention recently for giving away AR-15 rifles.
Smith decided to run shortly after former President Donald Trump lost in the 2020 election, and after battling his daughter’s school district over her asthma treatment during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Smith said he funded his campaign with $180,000, with minimal other donations.
Smith said he is endorsed by the America First PACT, a group of conservative candidates.
“We can all go in together and cosponsor these bills, to actually get it on the House floor and get it passed for the American people,” he said.
Berry also said Wagner should be more involved with local issues.
“Ann Wagner was missing in action on a lot of core issues in the St. Louis area, for instance forced vaccine and mask mandates,” he said. “I believe that Ann Wagner has just gotten to the point where she represents the one-half of 1 percent, the very ultra-wealthy, and the rest of us, there’s just no communication with her.”
The economy, as well as limiting the size of government, are the most important issues to be addressed, Berry said.
“Average people are suffering trying to put gas in their car, food shortages,” he said. “I think there’s a lot of different things we need to address at the federal level, but for my voters and the people of Franklin and Warren counties they want two things from their government — they want their taxes low and they want to be left the heck alone, and those are the two things I’m going to focus on.”
Energy and illegal immigration are among the issues important to Salvatore. Having immigrated to the United States form Italy as a child, Salvatore said he supports legal immigration. “The problemis when you have almost 2 million coming across illegally, you have to really, really see how that affects the schools, highways, everything. And we don’t know who is coming across.”
Smith points to a March tweet by Tesla CEO Elon Musk about sustainable energy not being able to react “instantaneously” to a loss of Russian oil and gas supply as a good reason to keep coal plants like the Labadie Energy Center open. It is currently scheduled to close between 2036 and 2042.
“We have to continue to run fossil fuels,” he said. “Hurting fossil plants, closing pipelines, is why we have the issues that we have now.”
Salvatore said he supports the Labadie plant.
“You’ve got Germany, right now, reopening their coal plants, because they don’t have the supply of fuel that they were getting from Russia,” Salvatore said. “We’re closing all our nuclear, coal plants and going all green, and guess what? You are killing the economy.”
While he supports clean farmland, Berry said we are in an energy war.
“I want the United States to be energy independent form other countries -— there’s nothing that I’m going to do that’s going to threaten my position on that.”
While he supports highway infrastructure, Salvatore does not support expansion of Amtrak. He said rail service should be privatized.
Berry said he will listen to the public on Amtrak service. “If they come to me and say they are not interested in an expansion, then I’m going to support their position,” he said. “If the people of Washington say that they’re going to support a bigger build-out, then I’m going to support that. There’s some core issues like Second Amendment and being pro-life that I’m non-negotiable, but once you get past what I consider the core values of a Republican, it is all about listening to the local people on what they want.”
Smith learned the value of train service while in Europe. “You can get on a train and go anywhere in Europe,” he said. “It’s cheap and effective. That’s what we need here in the United States, as well. ... If they want to go to green energy, this is the way to do it.”
Democratic candidates
Reed got his start in politics after his freshman year at the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg, working on bill reviews and clemency applications in then-Gov. Jay Nixon’s office. He said that resulted in more than 70 pardons.
Reed organized for state House and Senate candidates for the state Democratic Party and worked on former Sen. Claire McCaskill’s 2018 reelection campaign. “I got the government education under Jay Nixon and the political education under Sen. McCaskill,” he said. “I’ve been to every inch of this state for Democrats.”
Gunby was first elected in a special state House election in 2019, winning the previously Republican 99th District. She was reelected in 2020 but decided last year to seek Wagner’s seat instead of running again for state office.
Previously, she was a stay-at-home mother and a marketing professional with Purina.
“We really have not seen Ann Wagner in, literally, 10 years,” Gunby said. “I get calls and emails for help on federal issues because she isn’t responsive. I can’t do anything about that, obviously, because I’m a state rep.”
Wagner’s voting record also does not align with the district, voting against things like the recent infrastructure bill and capping insulin prices, as well as gas price gouging and baby formula bills, Gunby said. “I think I can do a better job.”
Gunby, whose husband is a physician and daughter is a nurse, said a key issue is a “Medicare for All” health care plan. “It is concerning to me that the biggest cause of personal bankruptcy is medical debt. I don’t know why, in the best country in the world, we’ve decided that a GoFundMe account is the way to pay for health care.”
Voting rights is also an issue Gunby is working on. She disagrees with people who say elections have been fraudulent and supports legislation like the proposed John Lewis Voting Rights Act.
Gunby also criticized the recent Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade and potential other rulings. “I think you’re going to see birth control, fertility treatments, same-sex marriage, things that the majority of Americans believe is OK, that we’re going to turn back the clock on all those things,” she said.
Gunby also called for a ban on military-style firearms for personal use.
After working for the state party in the 2020 cycle, Reed returned to St. Louis and worked for nonprofits. He said he decided to run after talking with friends at a bonfire in Kirkwood, where they discussed issues they care about.
“We care about student loan forgiveness, we care about universal health care, we care about protecting union rights, we care about reproductive care,” he said. “And what stood between me and working on those issues was federal office.”
Reed said Gunby and Samuels “fit the mold” of candidates that lost to Wagner in the 2018 and 2020 elections. “We’re building a broader coalition across divisions of race, region, religion, gender, income, age group to, actually, flip this seat against Ann Wagner,” he said.