Andy Rose, a paramedic with the St. Clair Ambulance District, pulls a stretcher out of an ambulance Thursday. The district is asking voters for a 35-cent property tax increase to deal with staffing issues and rising call volumes in Aug. 2’s election. 

 Missourian Photo/William Skipworth.

Voters in the St. Clair area said no to new taxes Tuesday, even if it meant properly funding their ambulances.

A ballot measure, Proposition EMS, in Tuesday's election sought a a 35-cent property tax increase that the St. Clair Ambulance District wanted to use to help it address skyrocketing call volumes.

