Residents wanting to register to vote in order to participate in the April 4 election have just two weeks to complete their registration.
The voter registration deadline is March 8.
Also, any registered voter of the county who has changed their address is encouraged to contact the Franklin County Clerk’s office by March 8 to complete the change of address card in order to save time at the polls on election day.
For more information on voter registration and registration sites throughout the county, call 636-583-6364.
