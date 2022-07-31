How many Franklin County residents vote in Tuesday’s primary election has yet to be determined, but, based on early returns, those who are voting are fired up.
Of the 881 registered voters with permanent disabilities who were sent requests for absentee ballots, 494 requested the ballots. Of those, 486, or 98 percent, had been returned, as of Thursday.
The return percentage on mail absentee ballots is usually above 80 percent for the entire election, but County Clerk Tim Baker said it is exceptionally high this year. And people still have until Tuesday for their ballots to arrive at the clerk’s office, so it could be even higher.
Another 315 people came to the clerk’s office to vote in-person absentee, meaning 801 residents have cast ballots so far. Baker said between 30 and 35 people have been coming in each day to vote.
“That kept us busy the whole time,” he said.
While those numbers are well below the high of more than 9,400 people who voted absentee in the 2020 presidential election, Baker said it has been a good turnout for a primary election.
“It’s nothing like the presidential was, by any means, but it’s a steady flow,” he said.
In 2018, the last primary before a midterm election, 1,275 people cast absentee ballots. With crowded congressional, Missouri Senate and House races and three contested judicial races, Baker expects this year’s total to be close to that.
Franklin County has a total of 74,240 registered voters, Baker said.
Five primary races are drawing the most interest, including the crowded state and U.S. Senate races, the circuit clerk race between Connie Ward and Laurie Davis-Osseck and judges races between Judge Ryan Helfrich and Steve White; Judge Matthew Houston and Charles Hurth and the race between Mark Brinkmann and Carl Ward. The latter race is for an open seat, while Helfrich and Houston are seeking full terms in their seats after being appointed recently by Gov. Mike Parson.
“You’ve got one that’s open for the first time in 40 years, with (Circuit Clerk) Bill Miller retiring,” Baker said. “You’ve got hotly contested state and U.S. Senate races, those are, probably, going to draw out. ... And this is the first time I can remember that we’ve had three open seats, for the most part, with judges.”
While Baker said he always expects 100 percent turnout, so his office can prepare for that, the Missouri Secretary of State’s office reported Friday that it expects statewide turnout to be similar to the 31 percent of registered voters who showed up for the primary election in 2020. While there are no statewide ballot issues in this year’s primary, the large number of state and local races is expected to drive turnout.
In-person absentee voting will be available at the clerk’s office, on the second floor at 400 E. Locust St. in Union, from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.
Voting precincts will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Visit s1.sos.mo.gov/elections/voterlookup to find your polling place.
Even if an extraordinary number of people show up, Baker said his office will be able to handle it. Along with the ballots it orders from Adkins Election Services, of Clinton, Baker said the county will be able to print extra ballots with ballot printers the clerk’s office purchased using grant money from the Missouri Secretary of State’s Office.
“We prepare for 100 percent of the eligible voters to show up,” he said. “If we have spoiled ballots, we have the capacity to print more here, so we will not run out of ballots.”
The clerk’s office uses the printers primarily for absentee voters, Baker said.
Baker does not expect long lines during the primary. “If anybody waits, it will be minimal,” he said.
With the closures of some precincts, such as the one at the Presbyterian Church of Washington, before this election, Baker said they will have around 250 election judges at 40 precincts around the county, down from 300 judges for the 2020 presidential election.
House Bill 1878, which was sponsored by state Rep. John Simmons, R-Washington, and signed by Parson last month, will not be in effect until the November election. Baker said that means voters can still use voting cards mailed to them for identification this election, and that voters who come to vote in-person absentee will still need an excuse, such as being out of the county on election day.
While most of the heated races will be on the Republican Party’s ballot in Franklin County, voters also will be able to choose Democratic, Libertarian and Constitution Party ballots, Baker said. Voters who don’t want to take part in a party primary in the St. Clair Ambulance District also will be able to cast a non-partisan ballot for the district’s proposed 35-cent per $100 valuation property tax increase.
While no runoffs will be held after the primary, even if the candidate who advances has less than 30 percent of the vote in a crowded field, an automatic runoff could be held if a race is decided by 0.5 percent of the vote or less.
The Missourian will have complete election coverage after polls close Tuesday evening. The newspaper will be publishing results online at emissourian.com and will have a complete recap of the election in the weekend edition of The Missourian.