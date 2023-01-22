Public hearing on proposed moratorium on short-term rentals still set for Feb. 13
A scheduled vote on a controversial special use permit request for a short-term rental property has been delayed at the request of the developer, according to Washington city officials.
Property owner Marci (nee DeArriba) Kiel, a Washington native who now works as a real estate agent in St. Louis, purchased 612 Riverview Place earlier this year and had hoped to convert it and a second property that she purchased into short-term rental units.
“It made perfect sense (to us) that we could use this (home) as much as we wanted to, but then we could also use it to share with other families who want to come to Washington,” Kiel told members of the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission earlier this month. However, confronted with opposition from the neighbors, the zoning commission recommended that the council reject her special use permit request for a short-term rental and consider implementing an eight-month moratorium on issuing any new special use permits for short-term rentals that are outside of the designated downtown district.
Both of Kiel’s properties — 607 Riverview Place and 612 Riverview Place — are outside of the district. City codes say she can only seek one special use permit within a six-month period, so she is actively seeking a special use permit for 612 Riverview Place only.
A vote on Kiel’s property at 612 Riverview Place is now tentatively scheduled for Feb. 6, but city officials said she could request that it be delayed again.
“That could happen, but we’ve never run across that situation,” Washington City Administrator Darren Lamb said.
Washington City Attorney Mark Piontek said that if Kiel continues to seek delays on the vote, she could become subject to the proposed moratorium, which will go before the zoning commission for a public hearing on Feb. 13 and could be voted on by the Washington City Council as soon as Tuesday, Feb. 21. The council is delaying its traditional Monday evening meeting due to the Presidents Day holiday.
The zoning commission has discussed an eight-month moratorium because that would tie it to the implementation or adoption of the city’s new comprehensive plan, Grow WashMO, which is still being developed.