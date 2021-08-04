Sarah Vondracek plans to launch Beauty Marked Salon Suite in Union Oct. 1 to bring “white glove” service to Franklin County.
“A lot of what I hear is (clients) leave their stylist because maybe they want a new trend or technique or style, and either stylists can’t deliver or they keep doing the same thing over and over again,” Vondracek said.
The Union native said she has spent the past few years traveling around the U.S., spending time in cities like Los Angeles and New York City and teaching and learning about hair-styling techniques from industry experts. Along the way, she has won industry awards from Behind the Chair, Sexy Hair and more.
When the COVID-19 pandemic forced everything online, Vondracek knew she wanted to bring those specialty services back to her hometown when businesses opened back up. She said clients might pay a bit more than they are used to at Beauty Marked, but the high-end experience makes splurging worth it.
“My model is I’ve always seen less people in a day, but I stretch out their appointments, so they get the attention they deserve,” Vondracek said. “So things like styling tips — I have that time, you know, scheduled, so that way they can learn how to do their hair at home, or we get that really pretty picture. It’s about making them feel just really good from the inside out.”
Beauty Marked will be located at 301 Highway 50 in Suite E in the Stone Creek building. Even though the previous tenant was also a salon, Vondracek said she spent about $5,000 upgrading the 1,400-square-foot space.
The salon will feature four other stylists, two working on commission and two renting booths. Vondracek also plans to have an aesthetician on staff, along with a guest experience manager to make sure Beauty Marked is meeting clients’ high-end expectations.
Vondracek specializes in extensions and styling, but Beauty Marked will offer all hair-care services, including blonding, haircuts and other color services. For updates on the salon, clients can visit its Instagram page, and employment inquiries can be sent to beautymarkedconcepts@gmail.com