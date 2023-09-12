Downtown Washington Inc. is seeking volunteers for its annual Fall Clean Up Day, which is Friday, Sept. 15.
Fall Clean Up Day is held in downtown Washington, with volunteers meeting at noon at the downtown post office at Second and Lafayette streets.
Tasks will include light maintenance projects such as landscaping, trash pickup, weeding and painting.
“This is a fun way to make a difference in our community and keep our downtown beautiful!” Downtown Washington Inc. noted in a calendar listing for the event.
