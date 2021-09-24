The city of Union could get some help maintaining its roundabouts.
City officials are working on an agreement with the Wildcat Athletic Booster Club to have the club maintain the roundabout at Independence Drive and West Main Street, near Union High School.
“They would like to take care of the roundabout and the surrounding areas,” Mayor Bob Schmuke said during the Sept. 13 board of aldermen meeting.
Union also is considering an agreement to maintain the roundabout at Prairie Dell and Denmark roads, near East Central College. City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann said Monday, Sept. 20, the city is working with Franklin County Master Gardeners and ECC on a plan to better maintain the roundabout.
The city’s recently approved volunteer program tells volunteers what is expected of them, said City Attorney Matt Schroeder. If the group doing the work doesn’t have its own insurance, the MIRMA self-insurance pool will cover them as volunteers for the city.
But someone from the city will need to check on them to make sure they are following safety protocols, Zimmermann said. “In other words, wearing safety vests, staying out of traffic, things of that nature,” he said.
Workers also would have to go through background checks, Schroeder said.
If the group has its own insurance, it would need to provide the city a certificate, “which would be like any other contractor would,” Schroeder said.
Schroeder added that he thinks the program is a “great idea.”
Schmuke suggested a sign saying the booster club “adopted” the roundabout be put up.
The Wildcat Booster Club is interested in working on the roundabout to get its name out more, club Vice President Gary Straatmann told The Missourian. “We want to get more people to show up at our meetings and more participation,” he said.
Straatmann said he brought the idea to Schmuke, who said the city was looking for volunteers to assist with roundabouts.
They club needs to look into what all the work will require before committing to it, Straatmann said.
“I brought it up to the members, and they were 110 percent for it,” he said. “But they want to know what the cost of it’s going to be and all that before they say yes.”
Straatmann is in the process of finding people to donate material for the roundabout work, he said.
Schmuke suggested clubs or organizations interested in adopting the roundabout at North Washington Avenue and East Independence Drive contact the city. “They can get some PR out of that,” he said. “I think it’s a little bit bigger, and it’s got a little bit more surrounding stuff.”