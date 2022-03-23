As Boy Scout Troop 353 members scoured the woods near Robertsville State Park’s boat access for trash to clean up Saturday, they discovered a couple of barrels and a bowling ball that added parking-lot games to their day of volunteerism.
The finds were part of several tons of trash collected in two dumpsters that was pulled from the Meramec Valley Watershed during the Dome Life Stream Team Program Cleanup. One dumpster weighed in at 1.63 tons and the exact total of the other weighed 1.48 tons.
In addition, 29 rimmed tires, 37 passenger tires, 2 tractor tires and 700 pounds of recycled metal were found by volunteers during the Stream Team event. The tires were recycled with Dobbs Tires and the metal with Scrap Mart Metals, according to Brian Waldrop, Missouri Department of Conservation’s Stream Team Programs St. Louis regional Stream Team assistant.
“The river is a powerful force,” said Waldrop. “What we stopped on Saturday would have eventually made it down to the Gulf (of Mexico). I know that sounds extreme, but it’s reality.”
Over 100 people attended the event, according to organizers. Volunteers were split into groups and sent to several sites along the Meramec River, including Robertsville State Park, Catawissa Conservation Area and Pacific Palisades Conservation Area and Access, among other locations.
“This type of cleanup is a little bit different because it’s covering so much area,” said Amy Meier, a Stream Team biologist who has been with the Missouri Department of Conservation’s Stream Team program since 2008.
Despite the large amount of trash collected Saturday, organizers maintain that, for the most part, the total amount of trash located in natural areas has decreased as people have become more conscientious.
Waldrop said all the trash that volunteers picked up Saturday was “historic trash” — some of it decades old.
Meier agreed. “In a lot of places, it’s much cleaner than it used to be,” adding that part of the large accumulation in spots where volunteers worked over the weekend was because those places “really haven’t been touched before.”
In November, Waldrop and Troop 353 scouts searched out the areas where volunteers worked on Saturday.
“Since I’ve been doing cleanups for 25-plus years, it’s easy to know where the trash is going,” Waldrop said.
While organizing the cleanup, the Missouri Department of Conservation and Dome Life began talks to partner for the event.
Dome Life is a “camping lifestyle brand” that seeks to encourage people to explore nature and be good stewards through organizing cleanups, according to its website.
Founders Cody and Kellie Oden said no two places are the same when it comes to how trash accumulates.
They, Meier and Waldrop gave the example of debris that blows out of vehicles and finds its way to streams and storm drains, eventually ending up in the river.
On hiking trails, short day trails specifically, the Odens said that sometimes people just aren’t as conscientious and might sit down to rest — and leave their plastic water bottles behind.
“They just don’t think about it,” said Cody Oden.
Illegal dumping causes large accumulation of trash, which is often how cleanup volunteers find larger items like refrigerators and TVs, according to the Odens.
“When [people] illegally dump, they’ll just keep illegally dumping over a long period of time,” Cody Oden said.
Meier added that sometimes when people find out there is going to be a cleanup, they’ll dump in that area beforehand.
Some of those items, like paint cans and tires, also cost money to get rid of, Waldrop said.
“I just wish people would recycle things or dispose of things properly and pay the little amount of money that it would cost to do it right,” he said.
When the river rises, even the larger items can float downstream.
“Refrigerators float high in the water. Tires float as long as there’s a little air pocket,” Waldrop said.
Waldrup said some of the spots where volunteers worked were used for illegal dumping and all those areas have been reported to conservation agents.
By midday at the Catawissa Conservation Area, the most exciting finds volunteers Steve Klutho and Andrew Stewart had located were a purse, a sundress and an old tire with a wheel on it.
“The one thing everybody likes to find when you do these is an old doll head,” Klutho said. “You seem to find a lot of those, but I haven’t found one yet. They’re real creepy looking.”
Klutho is a 10-year volunteer at river cleanup events and estimates that he has volunteered at a minimum of 30 events over that time.
“I love the outdoors and I hate to see trash,” he said. Those interested in volunteering can check the calendar of events at mostreamteam.org to find upcoming cleanup opportunities.
One opportunity is the Washington River Festival and Missouri River Cleanup, which will be held May 21 at Rennick Riverfront Park in Washington from 9 am. to 5 p.m.
“We want to enjoy nature, we want it to be there for everyone else to enjoy as well,” Meier said.