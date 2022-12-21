More than 100 volunteers ensured that veterans buried in and around Union are remembered over the holiday season.
Wreaths Across America was held for the first time in the Union area Saturday, with more than 100 volunteers braving a wind chill of 17 degrees to place wreaths on the graves of 500 veterans.
For the volunteers, it was well worth it.
“It’s on our shoulders to say ‘thank you’ for sacrificing and saving our country,” said Ethan Curnutte, one of a group of Union American Legion Post 297 baseball players to place wreaths Saturday.
Wreaths Across America started in Maine in 1992 and, this year, the organization placed wreaths at the graves of 2.7 million American veterans at 3,702 locations worldwide, according to the organization’s Facebook page. It was held for the first time in Franklin County in 2022 in St. Clair, where it was again held Saturday.
Roger Gansmann, American Legion adjutant for the Ninth District, started organizing the event after he was approached by a young person who asked if they did Wreaths Across America in Union. “I just simply said ‘No,’ but that’s a great idea,” he said. “And then we went from there.”
American Legion Post 297 raised more than $10,000 in three weeks to purchase the wreaths that were placed at Union City Cemetery, Chiles Cemetery, Immaculate Conception Cemetery, St. Paul’s Cemetery and Zion Cemetery. Among the donors were the United Bank of Union and its employees, who contributed $1,145.
“The community and the business community here in Union really stepped forward and helped us,” Gansmann said.
While he was familiar with Wreaths Across America, Gansmann said he didn’t realize communities like Union could participate. He is working to help other communities get involved in 2023.
“We’ve already been approached by the city of Washington, by churches and cemeteries outside the Union area,” he said.
Small stickers were placed on each veteran grave at Union City Cemetery so that volunteers could find them, while other cemeteries used survey flags to denote where a veteran is laid to rest. With the frigid weather, some were concerned about the number of volunteers who would participate.
“I just think it’s something we need to do,” said Janet Trent, a member of the American Legion Auxiliary. “I was afraid we wouldn’t get enough (volunteers) out here, but it looks like a good turnout.”
Before the wreaths were placed on graves, a ceremony was held at the legion hall. It included speeches from dignitaries, as well as a wreath laying by Union Mayor Bob Schmuke.
“We can never thank our military enough for serving, especially at this time of the year,” Schmuke said. “This is a very great program, a very worthwhile program. I want to thank the legion for taking this up this year.”
The legion hopes to increase the number of veterans it places wreaths for in 2023, Gansmann said.
“I’m sure that there’s more out there that, hopefully, next year, we’ll be able to get all the research done or people will be able to contact us,” he said.