Volunteers will spread across downtown Washington and the city’s parks the morning of June 11 for a community clean-up day organized by Downtown Washington, Inc.
So far, 35 volunteers have signed up, organizers said, but they are still accepting volunteers. Typically, more than 50 volunteers participate in the community clean-up day.
“We take volunteers up to the day of,” said Nicole Oermann, the event and administrative assistant for Downtown Washington, Inc.
The event will begin at 8 a.m. in front of the downtown post office and conclude at noon, according to the event flyer. To sign up, call 636-239-1743 or email events@downtownwashmo.org.
Oermann said volunteers will begin with complimentary donuts and water before beginning their work across downtown. They’ll pull weeds, do mulching and paint poles near city hall, the farmer’s market, the public library, the police station and a few parklets downtown.
People are encouraged to bring their own supplies and kids are welcome with adult supervision.
“Our downtown is beautiful,” Oermann said. “And our parks department puts in a lot of work, but we as a community can help keep it beautiful.”