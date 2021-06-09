Volunteers are being sought for a multi-site clean-up event hosted by the Washington Parks and Recreation Department and Downtown Washington Inc. this Saturday.
Last year, a record-breaking number of volunteers picked up trash, weeded community flower beds and completed light landscaping and other maintenance projects such as painting. This year, organizers are hoping for an even larger crowd of volunteers.
“There are plenty of projects to go around, so the more the merrier,” said Tyler King, executive director of Downtown Washington Inc. Those interested in volunteering are encouraged to email events@downtownwashmo.org or call 636-239-1743.
Volunteers are asked to arrive before 8 a.m. at the downtown post office, at Second and Lafayette streets, for check-in Saturday morning. Downtown Washington Inc. is providing Schulte’s doughnuts and coffee to volunteers. The clean-up work will begin at 8 a.m. and continue until noon. A clean-up area or task will be chosen at the time of registration, according to event organizers.
“This is a great way for people to give back to the community,” King said.
Past volunteers have included business and community leaders, scouting groups and representatives of other clubs.
The city provides shovels and other landscaping tools to volunteers, but King encouraged volunteers to bring their own gloves. Downtown Washington Inc. will provide bottles of water during the event. Parks and Recreation Director Wayne Dunker said the work the volunteers do is greatly appreciated by the city. “It relieves the pressure off of the staff,” Dunker said. “We were able to get mulching in the riverfront park done in a day last year, because of the volunteers we had.”
According to Dunker, volunteers in 2020 distributed more than 15 loads of mulch in the downtown region compared to four and five dump truck loads of mulch in previous years.
“I’m hoping that we have some good numbers again this year to help spruce up downtown,” he said. “This all helps us preserve the uniqueness of downtown, which is a major tourism destination with people coming to Washington by train, potentially by boat, and this is our chance to make sure downtown really shines during the summer months.”