Volpi Food officials expect to boost production with a nearly $7 million expansion in Union.
The investment will overhaul an existing facility, bringing 15-20 jobs, according to CEO Lorenza Pasetti.
“(Volpi) has been investing in the community with the development of their building and the purchasing of their equipment,” said James Schmieder, Union’s community development director. “It’s just been a great project and we’re very, very pleased with what they’ve been doing.”
Called a “conversion facility,” Volpi’s 89,000-square-foot processing building at 20 Progress Parkway in Union produces about 95 percent of the St. Louis-based company’s sliced products, according to Pasetti.
Built in 2021, it is the second building on Volpi’s property in Union. However, until now, the company had only utilized about 60 percent of the floor space.
Construction, which will be done by Holland Construction of Swansea, Illinois and will start sometime this summer, will take approximately six months and will convert the remaining 35,600 square feet of unfinished space into more high-speed slicing lines and additional freezer space.
“They’re very sterile environments so that you can slice ready-to-eat meat products,” Pasetti said. “High-speed slicing lines include slicers, thermoformers, metal detection and packaging all in one line.”
Union city officials said no building permits had been filed as of May 23.
Pasetti said production could scale up proportionally with the increased capacity by as much as 40 percent. She said the expansion would be able to support a push for an increased retail presence across the country. In the St. Louis area, Volpi products are available in Schnucks, Dierbergs and a few independent grocery stores. Nationally, Trader Joe’s, Sprouts, Publix and H-E-B carry food that was sliced and packaged in Union.
With the anticipated increased workload, comes the need for more workers Pasetti said. The company currently employs about 25 people in Union and is hoping to expand that number by 15 to 20 workers.
“We’re always looking for new employees,” she said. “It’s been a challenge here recently.”
Schmieder said her need for employees is shared by many companies in Union, and across the country. With unemployment at 3.4 percent, Schmider said Union has to attract employees from other communities.
“We’re pretty much at full employment with anything under four percent,” Schmieder said. “That’s where we really are trying to attract new people to our area.”
Volpi was founded in 1902 by Pasetti’s great-uncle, Italian immigrant John Volpi, in The Hill neighborhood in St. Louis. With an initial investment of $52 million, Volpi moved its prepackaged meat production to Union in 2015 while keeping salami and specialty operations in St. Louis.
Schmieder said Volpi’s move “put Union Corporate Center on the radar for several other companies,” and that continued investment would benefit neighboring companies and Union as a whole, including in the recruitment of new workers.