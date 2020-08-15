Volpi Foods is spending nearly $13 million to expand its facility in Union.
The specialty meat maker is rolling out an 87,000-square-foot addition to its plant in the Union Corporate Center.
The two-story meat slicing and processing plant at 20 Progress Parkway will connect to Volpi’s existing prosciutto processing plant through a hallway. Deanna Depke, Volpi marketing manager, said the prepackaged meat business has been a growing market for the 118-year-old company, which is based on The Hill in St. Louis.
“Everybody wants everything prepackaged, presliced, convenient for their use,” she said. “They’re demanding that, it’s easier to pick up from the store.”
The prepackaged meat business is being moved to Union from St. Louis because Volpi is landlocked there, Depke said. St. Louis will retain salami and specialty production operations.
The expansion’s cost is listed at $12.6 million, according to the city. The initial investment by Volpi in Union was $52 million.
Volpi invested in Union because it is close to the St. Louis headquarters, and with facilities like the Frick’s Quality Meats plant in Washington nearby, there’s a skilled labor market to tap into, Depke said.
“Volpi is a family-owned and operated company, and we look forward to strengthening our relationship with the Union community,” Depke said, adding that the company partners with East Central College, which has students tour the plant.
Holland Construction Services is building 42-foot-tall wall panels on site and lifting them into place with a lattice boom crane, according to a Holland news release. The second floor will hold freezer space and meat processing equipment. “Which means there will be a lot of weight on the second floor, so we had to work closely with the design team and take measures to ensure the building was structurally sound in order to adequately support that weight and function accordingly,” Steve Teipe, Holland’s senior project manager, said in the release.
Work on the new facility started in May and is expected to be completed by summer 2021, according to Holland.
While she didn’t know how many people would be hired for the expanded facility, Depke said Volpi Foods is hiring four new people for the existing prosciutto plant.
“Which is pretty exciting for us, in terms of everything that’s going on in the world,” she said.
Volpi currently has 220 employees, including in Union and St. Louis. Employment figures for the Union facility weren’t available, but it was expected to employ at least 50 people by 2018.
In 2015, the board of aldermen approved issuing $42.5 million in Chapter 100 industrial bonds for Volpi’s meat processing plant, located on 30 acres. Under the industrial revenue bonds, the bond is issued to the city of Union, but the proceeds are directed to Volpi.
Volpi Foods is responsible for bond repayment, but the city holds title to the underlying collateral until the bonds are paid in full.
In 2015, the city abated taxes at 100 percent for the four years and 50 percent for 11 years after that.
Personal property taxes were to be abated for the facility’s first four years and then on a sliding scale for six years after that.
Though it is being built several years afterward, the expansion is considered part of the original project, said Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder.
“There were no additional incentives provided, and it was part of the original plan that originated in 2014,” he said.