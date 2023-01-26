The Union Parks and Recreation Department is introducing an open play volleyball night while open play basketball continues to struggle.
After being held Wednesday nights since being introduced July 27, open play basketball at the Union City Auditorium will now be held only the first and third Wednesdays each month. In its place on the second and fourth Wednesday is open play volleyball. Should a month have a fifth Wednesday, the Union courts will host open play volleyball.
Basketball has drawn only two people most weeks, while volleyball attracted 20 players in its first session on Jan. 12, Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said.
“I would say we’ve given open play basketball a legitimate window of opportunity to be a program,” he said. “That’s just what we do, we try programs we do our best to promote it and make it easily accessible to the public, but sometimes those things are not successful.”
Both open play basketball and volleyball are held from 5-8 p.m. at the auditorium, located at 500 E. Locust St.
The city wants to make sure open play basketball has been given a fair chance, Pohlmann said.
“You never know through the winter and, maybe as more people learn about it, more people will become interested,” he said. “There’s still those people that want to play basketball.”
Plus, volleyball has only been played once, with the second session scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 25, Pohlmann said. Pohlmann said he is interested to see how many people attend the second volleyball session.
“We’re going to just give it a try,” he said. “We’ll reassess in a couple months, and if it does continue the same pattern, we’ll probably have to look at making some different options or some changes that will make the greatest impact on the public.”
The city charges $3 per player 16 and older for both open play volleyball and basketball, as well as open play pickleball on Monday nights. Players under 16 are admitted free but must be accompanied by an adult.
“My only goal for that is to offset the cost for the personnel that we have here to open and close and make sure that everything is OK in the gym,” Pohlmann said.
The number of open play basketball players does not justify the cost of staffing the auditorium in the evening, after most staff leave for the day, Pohlmann said.
The open play volleyball is in addition to league volleyball play that is held at the auditorium Thursday nights. Pohlmann said that league volleyball has been played for more than 20 years.
“That league is one of the staples of our recreation,” he said.