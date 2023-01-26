Union Auditorium

The Union Parks and Recreation Department is introducing an open play volleyball night while open play basketball continues to struggle.

After being held Wednesday nights since being introduced July 27, open play basketball at the Union City Auditorium will now be held only the first and third Wednesdays each month. In its place on the second and fourth Wednesday is open play volleyball. Should a month have a fifth Wednesday, the Union courts will host open play volleyball.

Tags