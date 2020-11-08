With Veterans Day right around the corner, six area schools are teaming up to show their appreciation to service members while following COVID-19 safety guidelines. The event, “Heroes Hometown Tour,” will take place in the afternoon Wednesday, Nov. 11.
Veterans will meet at the American Legion Post 218 parking lot at 1 p.m. and form a caravan of cars.
They will head first to Our Lady of Lourdes, then Washington Middle School and Washington High School, followed by Immanuel Lutheran, then to St. Francis Borgia Grade School. They’ll finish at St. Francis Borgia Regional High School around 2:20 p.m., where students will welcome the veterans with patriotic music, posters and decorations.
Nicole Addison, Borgia student council moderator and science teacher, said she and others organized the tour because the schools can’t welcome veterans and their families for the usual Veterans Day assemblies.
“This year we had to get creative and think about how we could still recognize these amazing individuals’ sacrifices,” Addison said. “Through some brainstorming with members of my student council the Heroes Hometown Tour developed. ... After further discussion with administration, we decided to reach out to other schools in our community to see if they wanted to participate.”
Addison added the reason behind including other schools was because they knew they were also looking at ways to make this day special for veterans.
“We figured the more people and students the better,” Addison said. “I really hope the veterans feel appreciated and recognized for their dedication they gave to our country.”
For Borgia senior Grace Rickman, being forced to rethink the school’s Veterans Day program helped her learn how to “improvise and be creative to work around circumstances.” She believed it was important to do whatever they could.
“Our veterans have sacrificed their lives for our freedom,” Rickman said, “and recognizing them for that sacrifice is the least we can do to thank them,”
The organizers don’t know how many veterans will participate in the drive-thru, but according to Addison, whether they get 10 cars or 100, they will be happy. Rickman is also looking forward to seeing all the students recognize the veterans as they pass by in the caravan.
“There is always so much appreciation that goes both ways on Veterans Day,” Rickman said. “I’m excited to see it again this year. I am also excited to see all of the schools in town unite to recognize our veterans.”
Craig Vonder Haar, website and communications manager for the School District of Washington, said in addition to the middle and high school participating in the parade, other schools in the district also will pay tribute to veterans.
He said, “our elementary schools are doing virtual things where they are making videos and will post them online.”