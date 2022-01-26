In a virtual celebration of Martin Luther King Day, Dr. Terrence Freeman, a retired professor from St. Louis Community College with more than 35 years of experience leading diversity workshops, challenged the audience to work for a more just society and spoke about how to stand up to prejudice in everyday life.
The event was organized by Neighbors United, a Franklin County-based racial justice group, and moderated by Aimee Appell, pastor at Peace Lutheran Church.
The event, which was held over Zoom on Sunday, began with a listening of “Lift Every Voice And Sing,” a song often referred to as the Black national anthem.
Freeman connected the ideas of King to recent events.
“Over the last few years, we have listened to the rhetoric of winning, of making America great again. But what does that look like? What does that feel like?” Freeman said. “Speaking for me, winning is recognizing and overcoming the challenges and obstacles before us while maintaining respect for humanity. Winning is togetherness, excellence and goodwill.”
Freeman spoke of three challenges set forth by King in speeches he made. The first was to “rise above the narrow confines of our individualistic concerns to the broader concerns of all humanity.” The second was to create a “new age” where many doors are open to everyone and “to be prepared to enter these doors as they open.” And the third, to “block out the hate and injustice of the old age with the love and justice of the new from my perspective.”
During the Zoom call, organizers showed a video about unfair stereotypes about different races, genders, sexual orientations or other identities and gave some strategies on how, when you see others using these stereotypes, you can be an “upstander” instead of a bystander and discourage that behavior.
For example, whenever you hear someone make an generalization about a group such as members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or queer community, organizers encouraged participants to say, “I don’t think that’s a gay thing. I mean, I think that applies to everyone.”
“That helps break through the stereotyping,” the video explained.