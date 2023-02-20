The Washington School Board has named Stefanie Virgen as the new assistant principal at South Point Elementary.
Virgen, who currently teaches at Washington Middle School, will step into the role currently held by Melanie Trentmann. Trentmann, who has been with the district for 21 years, is retiring at the end of the academic year.
“This is such a great opportunity to be able to join amazing work that’s already happening (at South Point),” said Virgen, who has been with the district for 12 years. “To be a part of the South Point staff is going to be a great honor. The district initiatives that I’ve been a part of, South Point is already doing those things.”
Virgen, who was awarded the district’s “Inspiring The Next Generation” award in 2021 and was the district’s 2018 “Emerson Teacher of the Year” award recipient, currently teaches seventh and eighth-grade Challenge at Washington Middle School. She also teaches an introductory course to veterinary medicine, an outdoor academy course for eighth-graders and an introduction to outdoor education for seventh-graders.
Virgen is a 15-year veteran of public education. Prior to working in Washington, Virgen was with the Spokane R-VII School District for three years as the district’s gifted program facilitator.
Virgen, who is a Washington High School graduate, has a bachelor’s degree from Missouri State University, a master’s degree from Drury University and an educational specialist degree in educational leadership from Arkansas State University.
Virgen and her husband, Andy, have two daughters, both of whom attend Washington Middle School.
“We are very excited to have Mrs. Virgen join our South Point team,” said South Point Elementary Principal Aimee Harty. “Our team was impressed by Stefanie’s passion for the work she’s done and her dedication to the many initiatives within the district during her tenure.”
Virgen’s first day in this new role will be July 1.