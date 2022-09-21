A Villa Ridge woman was hospitalized after suffering injuries in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 100 in Villa Ridge, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The highway patrol reports that on Sunday, Sept. 18, at 5:40 p.m., Kristine M. Lindsley, 44, was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Cruze westbound on Highway 100. At the same time, Joseph E. Konakci, 22, of Arnold, was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Impala eastbound on the highway. Konakci’s vehicle failed to stop for the red light at the intersection of Highway 100 and Route AT and his car was hit on the left side by Lindsley’s vehicle.