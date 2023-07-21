A vehicle collided with a scooter outside of Villa Ridge on Wednesday night, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The highway patrol reported that at 10:07 p.m., an Empire G3 Scooter and 2015 Chevrolet Traverse were traveling east on Highway 100 near the Old Route 66 intersection outside of Villa Ridge. The scooter turned in front of the Traverse, and the Traverse struck the scooter, according to the patrol.
