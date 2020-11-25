A Villa Ridge man was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries after the vehicle he was driving traveled off the road and struck the ground at approximately 4:05 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Ethan Brunk, 27, was driving a 2006 Ford Fusion westbound when his vehicle traveled off the right side of the road. The front of the vehicle then struck a raised portion of the ground on St. Louis Rock Road near Goodes Mill Road, according to the report.
Brunk, who was wearing his seat belt, was transported by Union Ambulance to Mercy Hospital Washington to receive treatment.