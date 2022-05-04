A Villa Ridge man will likely spend the next 10 years in the custody of the Missouri Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to raping and sodomizing an unidentified person.
James M. Reed, 46, appeared before Franklin County Judge Craig E. Hellmann on Thursday and entered his guilty plea to first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy. Hellmann sentenced Reed to five years in a state prison on each count. The sentences are to be served consecutively.
The charges in this case stem from June 2019.
Reed had been scheduled to have a two-day jury trial, but those plans were scrapped when Reed signaled his intent to plead guilty.
Reed, who is described in court records as “a persistent sexual offender,” previously was found guilty of first-degree statutory sodomy in Franklin County in 2009. According to an online state-maintained database of sex offenders, Reed’s victim in that case was a 3-year-old girl. Reed was 30 at the time.