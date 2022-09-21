A motorcyclist was killed last week after being ejected from his vehicle, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The highway patrol reports that shortly after 1 p.m. on Sept. 15, Nova L. Davis, 72, of Villa Ridge, was driving a 2022 Harley Davidson Heritage Classic motorcycle southbound on Highway HH, south of Catawissa in rural Franklin County. As Davis’ motorcycle approached a curve in the road, it traveled off the right side of the roadway and went down an embankment. His vehicle then overturned and ejected Davis, who was not wearing a helmet.