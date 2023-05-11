A Villa Ridge man has been charged with assaulting a nine-month-old infant, who is in stable condition at a St. Louis area hospital.
Aaron M. Clayton, 29, of Villa Ridge, has been charged with first-degree assault and first-degree child abuse. The charges against Clayton stem from an investigation that began May 8.
On that day, deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff's Department responded to the 100 block of Baker Street in Villa Ridge after receiving a call about an unconscious infant.
When authorities arrived at the scene, they found the child had sustained bruising to their face. Given the severity of the injuries, the child was airlifted to a St. Louis area hospital.
Once at the hospital, medical staff determined that the child was suffering from "swelling of the brain" and the child's injuries were not "from normal childhood injuries, but from forced trauma."
Back in Villa Ridge, detectives also learned that the child was under the care of two adult babysitters at the time of the injuries were sustained.
In an interview with investigators, Clayton admitted to having episodes where he "blacks out" and stated that he did not remember hitting the child. He acknowledged that others in the home told him he had while the child was crying.
Clayton is being held on a $500,000 cash only bond. A hearing in this case has not been filed due to Clayton being hospitalized, according to electronic court records.
This is a developing story, which will be updated as more information becomes available. Turn to The Missourian's weekend edition for additional coverage of this case.