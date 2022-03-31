After an alleged burglary and attempt to flee, a Villa Ridge man now faces two charges in Franklin County court.
Wade Coker, 35, has been charged with second-degree burglary, a Class D felony, and “resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony,” a Class C felony.
On March 15, Coker allegedly broke into a home through a basement window and committed a burglary, according to a probable cause statement filed by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department. The probable cause statement does not specify the location of the home.
He allegedly ran from police into nearby woods, but was found, according to the probable cause statement.