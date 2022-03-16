The fire that damaged the Daniel Boone Inn near Gray Summit a year ago was purposefully set, according to investigators with the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s office.
In a summary of their findings, investigators say that the fire of March 9, 2021 — which was contained to a single room at the short-stay apartment hotel — was started on the floor near the dresser in the room.
There was no power source near where the fire originated, nor were there items that identified as being “spontaneously combustible” in the immediate vicinity, according to statements from investigators published in court records.
Officials discovered a red container that is “commonly used to store ignitable liquids” behind the hotel.
The container was field tested and tested positive for “presence of ignitable liquid vapors.”
Hotel officials identified Christopher Hanneke, 41, of Villa Ridge, as the last guest to have rented the room. He was arrested in connection to the fire and several unrelated crimes in Franklin and Jefferson counties.
During an interview with officials from the Missouri Division of Fire Safety, Hanneke reportedly confessed to starting the fire. He said he was upset with some of the other residents at the hotel. He had warned them, “If they didn’t start being nice to him, they would all pay.”
If convicted, Hanneke could face up to 15 years in a state prison. As of press time, he remains in custody of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department, held on a $50,000 cash-only bond.
If he is released on bond, he has been ordered to not return to the hotel and to begin wearing a GPS monitoring device within 24 hours of his release.