A Villa Ridge man is facing multiple criminal charges after he allegedly assaulted three different individuals on Saturday, July 3, according to electronic court records and a press release from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department.
Those reportedly assaulted included two residents of a mobile home park in Villa Ridge and a Franklin County Sheriff’s Department deputy, according to court documents. A second deputy was the subject of verbal threats, including threats of his own death.
Joseph James Carter, 55, has been charged with two counts of third-degree assault, a Class E felony; one count of fourth-degree assault, a misdemeanor; and harassment, also a misdemeanor.
In a probable cause statement filed with the Franklin County Circuit Court Clerk’s office, deputies were initially dispatched to the 200 block of Arborview Drive in Villa Ridge after dispatch received a call about an assault occurring at home. The caller said an intoxicated neighbor had come to the home and assaulted a female resident.
Once on the scene, deputies interviewed the female resident, who is not identified in court records, and the suspect, who was later identified as Carter.
Deputies said the female resident said Carter had been at her house and was “drinking beer outside” before suddenly becoming “upset and thought that her house was his.”
Carter then allegedly began verbally arguing with the woman’s boyfriend and shoved her twice, causing her to the fall to the ground, according to deputies.
The woman sustained a minor injury to her knee and suffered from pain in her hip, according to the sheriff’s department press release.
Deputies said the boyfriend told them that during the argument, Carter threw food off of the grill at him. The heat from the food left red marks on his chest and neck area, according to the deputies. These visible injuries were “consistent with burn marks from being struck with hot food,” according to the sheriff’s department’s press release.
Additional witnesses on the scene supported the woman’s and her boyfriend’s accounts of the incident.
When interviewed on the scene, Carter reportedly acknowledged that there had been a fight but then said “nothing happened.”
Carter, who was reportedly visibly intoxicated and slurring his words at the scene, was then transported to Mercy Hospital in Washington to determine if he was fit for confinement in the county jail due to being intoxicated. This is standard procedure, according to the county sheriff. Publicly available court records do not reveal his blood alcohol levels at the time of his arrest.
While attempting to get him into a vehicle, Carter allegedly attempted to shove one deputy into the side of the patrol vehicle but was subdued by other officers on the scene. At the hospital, Carter also allegedly attempted to trip one deputy. The deputies were not injured in either incident with Carter.
While at the hospital, deputies say Carter repeatedly made statements about assaulting and killing law enforcement officers as well as the victim upon release, according to the sheriff’s department.
Carter was later transported to the Franklin County Jail, where he remains held on a $10,000 cash only bond. A bond hearing has been set for Thursday, July 8, with Associate Circuit Court Judge David Hoven.
Carter has previously been charged with third-degree assault, including an assault on a law enforcement officer, in St. Louis County in 2001 and a 2006 charge of resisting arrest in Jefferson County.
If found guilty on the two counts of third-degree assault, Carter could be sentenced to up to four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections, up to one year in the county jail or be ordered to pay a monetary fine. If found guilty on the misdemeanor fourth-degree assault charge, Carter could be sentenced to serve up to one year in the county jail or pay a fine of up to $2,000.