A Villa Ridge man being investigated on drug allegations has been accused of having child pornography on his phone, according to a newly filed criminal case.
Jason G. Howard, 37, has been charged with one count of possession of child pornography, a Class B felony.
On May 17, 2021, a Union Police Department officer reportedly seized Howard’s smart phone as part of an investigation into a report that Howard had been distributing drugs to children, according to a probable cause statement filed by the Union Police Department.
After receiving a search warrant, the officer allegedly found three pornographic images and two pornographic videos of a 13-year-old girl. The officer also allegedly found that Howard had sent one of the images to a friend.
The probable cause statement says that the 13-year-old girl was able to identify herself in one of the videos during an interview with police.
No hearings have been scheduled for this case yet, according to online court records.
A photo of Howard was not immediately available, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Department.