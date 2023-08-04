The Franklin County Sheriff’s department is investigating a Villa Ridge couple that were arrested on child enticement charges in St. Louis County this week after showing up to a sting organized by the vigilante group Predator Poachers.

William Burns, 39, and Rachel Burns, 32, allegedly drove from Villa Ridge to University City on Sunday to meet someone they believed to be an 11-year-old girl who they had previously sent sexually explicit messages to.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.