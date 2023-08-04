The Franklin County Sheriff’s department is investigating a Villa Ridge couple that were arrested on child enticement charges in St. Louis County this week after showing up to a sting organized by the vigilante group Predator Poachers.
William Burns, 39, and Rachel Burns, 32, allegedly drove from Villa Ridge to University City on Sunday to meet someone they believed to be an 11-year-old girl who they had previously sent sexually explicit messages to.
The person they had been communicating with since July 9 was actually a member of Predator Poachers, however, and when they arrived in University City they were filmed in a confrontation with Alex Rosen, a leader of the group, which was founded in Houston, Texas, in 2019.
They were subsequently arrested by the University City Police Department and charged by St. Louis County prosecutors on Monday with felony enticement of a child.
Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said his office is actively assisting the University City PD investigation, as well as having opened its own.
“We do have an active investigation out in our county,” Pelton said.
“They live out in our county, and we actually executed a search warrant at the residence. It’s still under investigation. We don’t have anybody charged yet, because quite frankly, it takes a while to go through that computer stuff.”
Pelton added, however, that the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office did not work directly with Predator Poachers.
“They actually worked with them up there,” he said. “We didn’t even know about this group until U (University) City reached out.”
Pelton noted that amateur investigator groups like Predator Poachers are controversial, with many arguing that building cases against suspects for preying on children should be left to the professionals.
“It is hard to make a case with them because sometimes they cross the line of entrapment,” he said. “In this particular case, I guess U (University) City, or St. Louis County, figured that they did not.”
William and Rachel Burns remained in jail at the St. Louis County Justice Center on $250,000 cash-only bonds as of Friday.
