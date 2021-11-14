VFW Post 2661 has resumed sending holiday season care packages to military members serving overseas.
Halted in 2020, boxes containing snacks, deodorant, magazines, sunscreen, lip balm and other goodies will again be put together and sent out by veterans at Washington’s VFW post.
Bob Dzurick, of Washington, is coordinating the effort this year.
“If anybody has a serviceman or -woman that they want to have a care package sent to, they should contact me,” Dzurick said.
He said the boxes don’t cost a thing for families because cash for the care packages comes from the post’s “serve the troops” fund, which is supported by poppy sales.
Post 2661 sends between 30 and 50 care packages a year, Dzurick said, to all over the world, including Korea, Kuwait, Iraq, Japan and Taiwan. He usually puts a personal note in the box and said sometimes area schoolchildren will have cards made up for soldiers, too.
Dzurick can be reached at 636-239-4107.