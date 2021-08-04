Strap on your kilt, and strike up the bagpipes — a Celtic festival is coming to Washington.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2661 is hosting the event from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 11 and is hoping it catches on to become an annual affair. Celtic-inspired food, games, vendors and entertainers will be on-site at 813 Jefferson St. for a day full of Scottish jollity.
Junior Vice Commander Jason Stanfield is organizing the festival, which is being held to raise funds to help sustain Post 2661 and its facility.
Before the fun kicks off, the Post will observe the 20th anniversary of the attack on the World Trade Center during the opening ceremony with an honor guard.
Immediately after, a call of the clan will signal the beginning of the festival, and “Flower of Scotland” will be played as vendors parade to their tents. Stanfield said about 10 clan tents from across the Midwest signed up to be on-site to give festivalgoers an authentic feel for the history and culture of different Celtic groups.
The main draw for Post 2661’s festival are the highland games. Ancient Athletics, from Springfield, Illinois, will put on four traditional Celtic sports. With the price of a ticket and the signature on a waiver, anybody can participate in the games, which include the caber toss, hammer and weighted throws and the sheaf toss.
It will be a family-friendly event, Stanfield said, to avoid competing with Washington’s Brewfest. Kids can learn about Scottish history, try out miniature highland games and watch a sheepdog demonstration.
Entertainers will be performing throughout the day, including Irish dancers, Scottish bands and a wandering fiddler and bagpiper.
If attendees begin to feel peckish from hurling heavy objects, they can fill up on fish and chips or Celtic nachos with beer cheese and corned beef. Beer and other drinks will also be sold.
Food won’t be included in the general admission price of $15 for adults, but tickets will be discounted for veterans and law enforcement. All tickets can be purchased at the door.
Stanfield said he had the idea for the festival after attending a few Scottish festivals in St. Louis. He and his wife can trace their ancestry to the British Isles, and they wanted to bring something a little different to Washington.
“We’re just wanting to bring some Celtic heritage here to a primarily German community.”