Members of VFW Post 2661 Auxiliary will register students to vote at Washington High School and St. Francis Borgia High School this week.
Auxiliary members will be in the WHS cafeteria on April 12 and 13 during lunch periods with voter registration cards. Interested students, age 17 and a half and older, can fill out a registration card.
For Borgia High School, voter cards will be distributed April 14. Auxiliary members will be at Borgia on Friday April 21 during lunch periods to collect the cards.
Auxiliary members will return the completed voter registration cards to the Franklin County Clerk’s Office in Union. Students’ completed cards will be entered in a drawing for a $50 gift card from Casey’s donated by the VFW Auxiliary. There will be a drawing for each school. For more information on this voter registration drive, call 636-390-1802.