Washington’s Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 2661 will host its third annual Celtic Festival from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9.
“Dance a jig along with the Celtic bands and Irish dancers,” the website for the event advises. “The sound of bagpipes will fill the day as an Irish Piper wanders the grounds!”
The Celtic Festival will feature a whiskey, wine, and beer tasting tent, and food vendors at the event will include Arnold’s Grill-n-Smoke, Big Boys Grilled Subs and Wings, Heritage Meat Pies, Ya Ya’s 3 Bites Delights, Pop-A-Bilities Kettle Corn and Caramel Corn, Aston Concessions and Nancy’s Sweet Nothings.
The entertainment lineup for the festival includes 3 Pints Gone, St. Louis Legion of Honor, Shephardsfield Farms Dog Herding, Shilleligans, The Shamrock Irish Dancers, The Divines and Plaid to the Bone.
The event has two emcees: Emmy Award-winning news anchor Dan Gray, formerly of KTVI and KSDK in St. Louis, and Jarriel Scott, an accomplished entertainer and pianist who has traveled the country playing with various bands, including five years with the St. Louis Big Band.
“Of course, no Celtic festival is complete without Highland Games!” according to the event website. “We invite you to participate — learn from expert athletes from Ancient Athletics as you try your hand at the caber toss or stone throw! Even the kiddos can play in the small-scale version of the games!”
Other activities at the festival will include a bouncy castle, a petting area featuring Highland cattle, wandering performers, the Highland Pub, Historic John B. Busch Mansion tours, VFW 50-50 Raffle and the Battle of the Branches Pie in the Face Contest. A number of Celtic clans will also be represented at the event.
Pets other than service animals are prohibited at the festival in accordance with a city ordinance. No outside food or beverages are allowed, although they will be available for purchase.
Tickets are required for entry to the event, and can be purchased either online or at the door. Admission is $15 for those age 13 and older, $5 for children ages 6 to 12 and free for children age 5 and under. Admission for veterans and first responders is $10 but ID is required at the gate.
Wristbands are issued at the gate when tickets are redeemed and must be worn at all times while at the event. All ticket sales are final. The event will be held rain or shine.
VFW Post 2661 is located at 813 Jefferson St., Washington. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.VFWCelticFest.com.
