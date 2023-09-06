Shamrock Irish Dancers at 2022 Celtic Festival
The Shamrock Irish Dancers, a Rolla-based performance company, show off their Irish dancing skills during the 2022 VFW Celtic Festival.

 Missourian File Photo/William Skipworth.

Washington’s Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 2661 will host its third annual Celtic Festival from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9.

“Dance a jig along with the Celtic bands and Irish dancers,” the website for the event advises. “The sound of bagpipes will fill the day as an Irish Piper wanders the grounds!”

