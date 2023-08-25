American Legion Post 297 in Union is seeking sponsors for its inaugural Veterans Fishing Day, which is Scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday Oct. 1 at Veterans Memorial Park, 600 Progress Parkway in Union.
“Fishing is very good for mental health, veterans love the comradery, we are trying to create an event that does both,” post Adjutant Scott Krohn wrote in a letter to supporters. “The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) holds Veterans Fishing Events at the Trout Parks. We are hoping to bring a fishing event closer to home.”
The legion is looking for sponsors to cover the cost of event shirts, food, beverages, attendance prizes and fishing bait, equipment and permits, Krohn added.
People interested in sponsoring the event or with other questions can contact Krohn at Adjutant@post297.com or skooter2876@sbcglobal.net or by mail to American Legion Post 297; Attn: Adjutant; 205 N. Washington Ave.; Union, MO 63084.
The American Legion will assist elderly or disabled veterans who need help fishing and plan to invite area veterans organizations and nursing homes with veterans to take part in the fishing day, which it hopes to make an annual event, Krohn wrote.
Veterans Fishing Day is free and includes lunch, soda and water for veterans. Also provided are bait and fishing gear, if needed. Fish cleaning services will be provided by Hyperlocal Extreme Weather and Project Healing Waters will have a fly fishing demonstration.
Veterans 65 and older will not need a state fishing license to fish at the event, while a license will be required for those younger than 65.
Veterans Fishing Day is being sponsored jointly by the American Legion post and the Union Parks and Recreation Department. The city is allowing fishing in the lakes at Veterans Park for the first time since the park opened in 2017.
The parks department is stocking the lakes with new fish leading up to Veterans Fishing Day.
The parks department plans to open the lakes at Veterans Memorial Park to public fishing on Oct. 2, the day after Veterans Fishing Day, Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said previously.
Pohlmann previously said MDC told him to expect the fish being stocked at Veterans Park to be caught quickly.
The parks department plans to stock the lakes with a variety of fish, including large mouth bass, catfish and hybrid fish, a couple weeks prior to Veterans Fishing Day, Pohlmann previously told The Missourian.
