Kids line the rock banks of Union City Lake for Saturday's Fishing Derby. The Veterans Fishing Day will take place across town at Veterans Memorial Park.

 Missourian Photo/Geoff Folsom

American Legion Post 297 in Union is seeking sponsors for its inaugural Veterans Fishing Day, which is Scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday Oct. 1 at Veterans Memorial Park, 600 Progress Parkway in Union.

“Fishing is very good for mental health, veterans love the comradery, we are trying to create an event that does both,” post Adjutant Scott Krohn wrote in a letter to supporters. “The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) holds Veterans Fishing Events at the Trout Parks. We are hoping to bring a fishing event closer to home.”

