Hoping to highlight the number of veteran-owned businesses in and around Washington, the Washington VFW Post No. 2661 has organized a business fair.
The fair, which will be available to the public, is scheduled from 4-7 p.m. on April 29 at the VFW Post.
Jason Stanfield, one of the organizers for the event, said he is hoping to have at least five veteran-owned businesses participating in the fair. He currently has two businesses signed up.
If additional businesses do not come forward, Stanfield said organizers will be forced to cancel the event. A decision will be made later this week.
“No one wants to have to do that, so we are hoping some additional businesses will sign-up,” Stanfield said. Businesses interested in participating in the business fair are encouraged to reach out to Annie Stanfield, 636-432-6655. They also can reach Stanfield via email, jatastan@yahoo.com.
There is no registration fee to participate or to attend the business fair.
“This is as simple as it sounds — we want to use this as an opportunity to promote and support our veterans and our veteran-owned businesses,” Jason Stanfield said.