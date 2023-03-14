The 2023 Community Read, a collaboration between the Scenic Regional Library, Washington Public Library and East Central College with the goal of getting as many area residents as possible reading the same book at the same time, is seeking vendors for a culinary show on April 14.
Three books are featured as part of the Community Read: “Walking with Peety: The Dog Who Saved My Life” by Eric O’Grey with Mark Dagostino for adults, “The Trail” by Meika Hashimoto for teens and young adults and “Madeline Finn and the Shelter Dog” by Lisa Papp for younger children. The books share common themes of health and exercise, outdoor activities and people’s bonds with their dogs.