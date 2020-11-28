A Dittmer woman was killed after a vehicle struck her at approximately 11:50 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Cassaundra Parker was walking across State Highway 141 when a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Kyle Wagner, 29, Fenton, traveling southbound on the highway in the right lane struck her.
Parker was pronounced dead at the scene by Saline Valley fire personnel and transported to St. Louis County Morgue by Schaeffer Mortuary Service. Wagner, who was not wearing his seat belt, according to the report, did not have any injuries.