Dr. Lori VanLeer, former superintendent of the Washington School District, was recently named to the board of directors of the Washington branch of First State Community Bank.
“We are thrilled to have Lori join our board,” said President Scott Breckenkamp in a news release. “Dr. VanLeer led the local school district for 13 years. This community knowledge and leadership will be tremendously helpful to our organization and the community we serve.”
Founded in 1954 and owned by Farmington-based First State Bancshares Inc., First State has locations all over Missouri including in Washington, Pacific, Dutzow, Hermann, Gerald and Sullivan.