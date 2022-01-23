The 2022 Valentines Dinner & Comedy Show in Union is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 12, at City Auditorium, 500 E. Locust St.
Bob Jay, who had been scheduled to headline the 2021 comedy show before canceling, is set to return to the event. Also performing are Longhorn and Bruce Veach.
Tickets are $40 and include dinner, the two-hour comedy show, a dance and a rose. Tickets can be purchased by calling 636-583-8471.
Doors and a cash bar open at 6 p.m., dinner starts at 6:30 p.m. and comedy begins at 8 p.m. A dance with a DJ takes place after the show.
Seating will be limited to 375 people, an increase over 2021, when the number was limited because of COVID-19.