The Pacific Board of Aldermen approved some of Mayor Heather Filley’s recommendations for appointments to the city’s advisory committees at their meeting last week, but others were rejected by the board or declined by the proposed appointees, leaving vacancies on the Planning & Zoning Commission and Board of Adjustment.

Although Ward 1 Alderman Rick Presley made a motion at the May 2 meeting, which was seconded by Ward 1 Alderman Rafael Madrigal, to approve the full slate of appointees recommended by Filley, the other four aldermen voted down that proposal.