The Pacific Board of Aldermen approved some of Mayor Heather Filley’s recommendations for appointments to the city’s advisory committees at their meeting last week, but others were rejected by the board or declined by the proposed appointees, leaving vacancies on the Planning & Zoning Commission and Board of Adjustment.
Although Ward 1 Alderman Rick Presley made a motion at the May 2 meeting, which was seconded by Ward 1 Alderman Rafael Madrigal, to approve the full slate of appointees recommended by Filley, the other four aldermen voted down that proposal.
Filley then requested reappointing Steve Flannery and Jerry Eversmeyer to the Planning & Zoning Commission and Madrigal as alderman liaison to the commission.
“So what I’ll say on Planning & Zoning specifically is this is the exact Planning & Zoning there was for the last two years, and I think the election results have shown that our voters don’t want the same thing,” said Ward 2 Alderman James Cleeve, “so that is why I am not in favor.”
Ward 2 Alderman Anna Meadows said she agreed with Cleeve, and City Attorney Robert Jones said in light of Cleeve and Meadows’ comments the appointments should be proposed separately. The proposed appointments of Flannery and Eversmeyer were then both rejected by the board on 4-2 votes.
Meadows and Ward 3 Alderman Scott Lesh then pointed out that the alderman liaison is not a mayoral appointment position, and Madrigal said he would abstain from voting on the position.
“Well, we won’t have a vote because right now, obviously, we can’t decide on who the liaison is for Planning & Zoning,” Filley said. “So as it currently stands then the Planning & Zoning board will be shy two members. I’m hoping they still have quorum to meet until appointments will be made for those replacements, so if anybody out there is interested in seeking appointment, please send me an email.”
The Board of Aldermen unanimously approved Kathleen Nardoni and Ann Marie Bethel as new Park Board members and Cleeve as the alderman liaison to the Park Board. The board also unanimously approved the reappointments of Jeff Titter and Bonnie Post to the Meramec Valley Historical Society, with Lesh as alderman liaison. Additionally, the board unanimously approved Presley as alderman liaison to the Tourism Commission.
The board initially approved Meadows as alderman liaison to the Industrial Development Authority on a 4-2 vote, but in addition to Lesh, the other vote against Meadows’ appointment came from Meadows herself. After clarifying that she was able to do so, Meadows then declined the appointment.
On the topic of the Administrative Committee and Operations Committee, prior to a vote, Lesh requested that Filley change her proposed appointments.
“I very much would like to stay on the Operations (Committee) given the continuity of the discussions there with infrastructure projects, such as the roads and particularly the water and sewer, so I respectfully would ask that perhaps you could change that,” Lesh said.
Filley then proposed Madrigal, Cleeve and Ward 3 Alderman Debbie Kelley as members of the Administrative Committee, and Presley, Meadows and Lesh as members of the Operations Committee, all of which were approved unanimously.
Lastly, Filley noted that two vacancies remained on the Board of Adjustment. These two positions were previously held by Jill Pigg and Bryan Vatterott, who declined to be reappointed.
While Dan McClain is willing to serve temporarily as an alternate Board of Adjustment member to allow the board to have quorum so it can meet and approve decisions until new members are approved, McClain has also requested to be removed from the board, according to Filley and City Administrator Steve Roth.
“And it is my understanding, as of today, we did have a topic come up that needs to go in front of the Board of Adjustments, so anybody that has interest in being on that, please, please get a hold of me,” Filley said.