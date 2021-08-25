Beginning Sept. 1, the Washington Police Department will begin issuing permits for utility vehicles and recreational off-highway vehicles, the department announced Wednesday in a news release.
Under city code, a permit is required to lawfully drive both types of vehicles in Washington. The city code defines these vehicles as any motorized vehicle between 50 and 67 inches in width, 2,000 pounds or less in weight, with four or more tires and built exclusively for off-highway use. The utility vehicles are mainly for maintenance and landscaping, and recreational vehicles are mainly for use on ATV trails.
The permits will become available Sept. 1 at the Washington Pubic Safety Building, 301 Jefferson St., according to the news release. Those interested in getting a permit must fill out an application, pay a $15 fee, show proof of liability insurance and have a valid driver’s license. The permit must be displayed on the vehicle at all times while driving within Washington city limits.