Along with board of aldermen and school board seats, Union voters will decide on Proposition U in the June 2 election.
If approved by a majority of voters, the measure would help pay for city parks by placing a 2-percent use tax on goods purchased online and in catalogues from companies with a physical presence outside of Missouri. The city said the tax, if approved, is required to be applied at the same rate as the city sales tax and will never be applied to purchases that are also subject to sales tax.
When a similar proposition was resoundingly defeated in 2018, Union did nothing to promote the vote, Finance Officer Heather Keith said. Officials saw that other Missouri cities that had use tax votes pass held forums and made presentations at senior centers.
Union planned to do the same, with extensive outreach for this year’s vote, but the COVID-19 pandemic put a stop to that, Keith said. With many people out of work and low voter turnout expected, the chances of passing a tax increase don’t look strong.
With the grim prognosis for passage, the city also decided against making yard signs for the vote.
“All our plans went out the window,” Keith said.
The city is mailing 2,500 flyers to residents who voted in the 2018 election, Keith said. It is also providing information on Facebook, including a two minute video.
The video points out that delivery trucks use city streets and Union Police will investigate if a package bought online is stolen, but it said the city gets no money from the sale if it is from out of state. The state of Missouri collects a use tax of 4.225 percent on similar online purchases, the same as the brick-and-mortar state sales tax rate, but the city sees none of that.
The video adds that more than 200 Missouri cities have their own online use taxes, including Washington, Rolla and St. Louis.
Union’s use tax would add 80 cents onto a $40 purchase from an out-of-state online retailer like Amazon, according to the city.
At at Feb. 27 meeting of the city’s Park Advisory Board, held before the pandemic closed or limited many local businesses for several weeks, officials said the tax would generate an estimated $100,000 per year for the parks and recreation department. While the proposition doesn’t require the money to be spent in a particular area, the Union Board of Aldermen voted for it to support the parks department.
Any money raised over $100,000 would go to the city’s general fund.
“I get it, nobody likes taxes, but, obviously as consumers, our shopping habits are changing,” Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder said at the meeting. “And I think that as we go forward, be it more fuel-efficient vehicles or MODOT with the gas tax ... with the upgrade in technology and changing consumer habits, we have to respond accordingly. And online shopping is probably here to stay.”
Others added that the use tax would assist small local businesses that now are at a disadvantage because they charge customers city sales taxes.
The money raised for the parks department would be dedicated to park maintenance, Keith said.
Only residents within the city limits will vote on the tax or pay for it if it passes, Schmieder said.