Highway 50 in Union will be getting repaved and new sidewalks.
Construction on the project is expected to start in February 2023 and be completed later that year.
“That’s the tentative plan, provided we get a good bid,” said Stephen O’Connor, the Missouri Department of Transportation’s area engineer for Franklin and Jefferson counties.
The $5.3 million project is expected to begin 0.2 miles west of Highway 50’s intersection with Independence Drive, then go 2.5 miles east to Highway 50’s intersection with Highway 47 south, O’Connor told The Missourian.
Raised shoulders along Highway 50 will be converted to sidewalks, and curb ramps will be upgraded to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
“In addition, drainage upgrades will be done and existing traffic signals within the project limits will be upgraded,” O’Connor said.
No new turn lanes will be built as part of the project. O’Connor said sidewalks would not be added to the existing bridge over the Bourbeuse River.
MoDOT is expected to need some temporary construction easements to rebuild the pedestrian parts of the project, but no permanent land acquisitions are planned, O’Connor said.
A public open house meeting is planned for Feb. 15. Information on the meeting is expected to be finalized this week.
The city of Union will not be responsible for paying for any of the Highway 50 project, City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann said.
In recent years, MoDOT has added turn lanes and other improvements to Highway 50 just east and west of Union.
Also expected in 2023 is construction on the planned Union Expressway, which would bypass parts of Highways 50 and 47. The road is planned to go from the intersection of Highway 50 and Highway 47 south, then cross the Bourbeuse River with a new bridge before joining at a new roundabout on Highway 47, near the intersection with Old County Farm Road.
The city is paying $1.9 million of the $10.2 million expressway portion of the project. Franklin County is paying $660,003 of the roundabout’s $1.98 million cost. Federal grant money will cover the remainder of the project.
Highway 50 is already four lanes most of the way through Union. Franklin County is seeking money to make the road four lanes between the eastern end of Union and Interstate 44, as well as from west of Union to the Gasconade County line.
The county also is looking for funding to make Highway 47 four lanes for 13 miles from Washington, through Union, to St. Clair. Eventually, county commissioners would like to see Highway 47 connect Interstates 44 and 70.