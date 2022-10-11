A Union firefighter was hospitalized Tuesday after falling through the floor into the basement in a home that was on fire south of Union.
The same house caught fire again Wednesday morning, burning most of what remained of it.
The firefighter underwent tests at Mercy Hospital Washington Tuesday evening, Union Fire Chief Russell Hamilton said.
“All indications are he’s going to be OK,” Hamilton said.
Hamilton said he wanted to wait to get the firefighters permission before releasing his name.
The firefighter was entering the home when the floor gave way about five feet in, Hamilton said. “And he went down into the basement,” Hamilton said.
The firefighter was not burned and was able to make it outside through the basement door with assistance, Hamilton said.
The home in the 700 block of Brandt Road was not being lived in and no one was in it when the fire was reported, Hamilton said. The one firefighter was the only person injured.
The fire was reported shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday.
About 80 percent of the home was damaged in the initial fire, Hamilton said.
“It started on the main floor and got up into the attic,” he said. “And once that fire gets in the attic, it spreads very rapidly.”
Another fire was reported at the house around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.
"We're not really sure the cause of it, why that occurred," he said. "But it, basically, engulfed the entire house."
The cause of both fires is under investigation, Hamilton said.
