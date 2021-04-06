Below are the general election results for Franklin County's contested races in Washington, Union, Sullivan, St. Clair and Pacific with 20 of the county's 38 precincts reporting election returns.
These results are unofficial and will be unofficial until certified later this week by Franklin County Clerk Tim Baker and his counterparts in St. Charles and Warren counties.
Washington City Council — Ward 1
(2/2 Precincts Reporting)
Duane Reed: 131
Tessie Steffens: 102
Louis Swoboda: 4
Dan Contarini: 24
Justin C. Fuse: 97
Washington City Council — Ward 2
(2/2 Precincts Reporting)
Mark Wessels: 212
Kari Klenke: 122
Washington City Council — Ward 4
(2/2 Precincts Reporting)
Joe Holtmeier: 265
Michael Johns: 139
Washington School District
(17/17 Precincts Reporting)
Franklin County only results
Kevin L. Blackburn: 784
John Freitag: 990
Spencer J. Nothum: 648
St. Charles County results
Kevin L. Blackburn: 8
John Freitag: 13
Spencer J. Nothum: 9
Warren County results
Kevin L. Blackburn: 0
John Freitag: 0
Spencer J. Nothum: 0
St. Clair Mayor
(2/2 Precincts Reporting)
Amanda Sikes: 192
James A. Barns: 45
Cozy Bailey: 204
St. Clair R-XIII School Board
(9/9 Precincts Reporting)
Craig Licklider: 305
Robert Taylor: 419
Tracey Roberts (Sindelar): 318
Pacific City Marshal
(3/3 Precincts Reporting)
Andrew "Drew" Whitman: 180
Scott Melies: 305
Greg Hurst: 124
Pacific City Alderman — Ward 2
(2/2 Precincts Reporting)
Ryan Schaecher: 108
Jerry Eversmeyer: 201
Meramec Valley R-III Proposition 1
Franklin County results only.
Yes: 861
No: 262
Union Alderman — Ward 3
(2/2 Precincts Reporting)
Christian A. Dunn: 30
Dennis Soetebier: 48
Sullivan City Collector
(2/2 Precincts Reporting)
Sarah Steinbach: 117
Felicia "Lisa" Witt-Koepke: 45
Franklin County R-II School Board
(4/4 Precincts Reporting)
Audrey Freitag: 18
Amanda L. Yates: 60
Dale Allen Borcherding: 61