Arguing that Washington needed more housing in order to grow and prosper, Washington Mayor Doug Hagedorn cast the deciding vote on developer Kurt Unnerstall’s request to rezone more than 12 acres south of Phoenix Park into various residential zones, including zoning that would allow for the construction of apartments, townhomes, two-family homes and single-family homes.
“We have a housing shortage in Washington. Now, we’ve got a good developer who has a good plan. There are no perfect situations and there are no guarantees in life, but I think what Kurt has proposed is pretty darn close,” Hagedorn said prior to the vote.
Unnerstall, who purchased the former hog farm in 1999, is seeking to build on 12 acres of the former 115-acre farm. The proposed development would be located between Rabbit Trail and North Crest drives. The property is directly to the south of Phoenix Park.
At Monday’s meeting, Unnerstall presented a preliminary development map that showed four, two-story apartment buildings and a number of two-family homes. He also is planning to build several single-family attached homes, which means those homes would share a common wall and would resemble the buildings at The Willows at the Lake, a senior living community off of East Fifth Street.
The homes would be built in a “clustered town home-style development” that also would feature a swimming pool and tennis courts. Each residential unit would be between 1,200 and 1,600 square feet.
Unnerstall previously had said construction could begin as early as next May. On Monday, Unnerstall said he was considering selling the property to other developers, including one who has hopes to build a senior living facility on the east side of the property.
In his plan, Unnerstall said the development would likely appeal to young professionals and to retirees alike.
“We try to provide access to housing for all walks of life, but keep in mind that the quality of the home construction will be on the high end,” Unnerstall said.
Unnerstall said the zoning allows for apartments, townhomes, as well as the types of single-family-attached homes he wants to build, and promotes transitional zoning, which aims to use the multi-family housing buildings as a “buffer” between the single-family homes to the south and the Phoenix Center Shopping Center to the north.
As was the case at last week’s zoning commission meeting, Unnerstall’s development faced questions from nearby residents with some saying, including Gary Baker, that they “trusted Unnerstall,” but still had concerns about the project.
“My only question is will Mr. Unnerstall give his word that he will not sell this property to another developer,” Baker said. He said Unnerstall has a history of well-built homes and developments in Washington, whereas a third-party or out-of-town developer “wouldn’t care for this city the same way that Mr. Unnerstall does.”
Baker’s concerns were reiterated by a number of the handful of speakers who spoke during Monday night’s meeting, including Mike Edler, who said a new developer could “run amuck” and not honor Unnerstall’s intentions for the property in hopes of maximizing profits. For example, Unnerstall reiterated his pledge to not remove any part of the 50-foot-wide strip of trees to the west of the property, in hopes those trees would act as a buffer between the development and the homes on the east side of Rabbit Trail Drive.
Concerns over Unnerstall’s plans to maybe sell the property to a third-party developer or builder also were shared by members of the city council, causing at least one member to vote in opposition to the project.
“If I knew for sure that it was going to be Kurt Unnerstall that was going to develop this property, it would be a yes vote (from me),” Fourth Ward Council Member Mike Coulter said before voting.
Ultimately, Hagedorn was joined by First Ward Councilman Al Behr, Second Ward Councilman Mark Wessels, Third Ward Councilman Jeff Patke, and Fourth Ward Councilman Joe Holtmeier in backing the rezoning request. First Ward Councilman Duane Reed, Second Ward Councilman Mark Hidritch, Third Ward Councilman Chad Briggs, and Fourth Ward Councilman Mike Coulter voted in opposition to the rezoning request.