Arguing that Washington needed more housing in order to grow and prosper, Washington Mayor Doug Hagedorn cast the deciding vote on developer Kurt Unnerstall’s request to rezone more than 12 acres south of Phoenix Park into various residential zones, including zoning that would allow for the construction of apartments, townhomes, two-family homes and single-family homes. 

“We have a housing shortage in Washington. Now, we’ve got a good developer who has a good plan. There are no perfect situations and there are no guarantees in life, but I think what Kurt has proposed is pretty darn close,” Hagedorn said prior to the vote. 